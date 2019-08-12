Horsham roadworks cause town centre tailbacks

Traffic is queuing through Horsham town centre due to temporary traffic lights on a major road.

The works, on Worthing Road are scheduled to run from today until August 16, according to West Sussex County Council.

Traffic news

Traffic is queuing on the road in both directions.

Temporary lights have also been installed on Cricketfield Road as part of the excavation works, which are to replace a ‘four way link box’, the council spokesman said.

Read more: Horsham Park travellers spark police patrols

Read more: Evicted travellers move to Horsham Park

Read more: Person cut from car in South Downs village crash