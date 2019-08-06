Horsham road flooded after tree roots block drains

A flooded Horsham road has forced motorists to drive their cars through half a foot of water.

The slip road from Forest Road onto Harwood Road is now underwater after tree roots blocked the drains.

The road in Horsham is now under half a foot of water

Flood levels are currently rising with the water now overflowing onto the pavement.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of this flooding which has been caused by tree roots breaking and blocking the drainage pipes.

“We are currently arranging works to clear the blockage and reinstate pipework.”