Horsham flood latest: water now flowing into main road

Water from a flooded Horsham junction is now spilling over into a main road.

The slip road between Forest Road and Harwood Road is under half a foot of water due to blocked drainage pipes, West Sussex County Council said.

The flood on the Forest Road slip road in Horsham

But now water is flowing from the junction into Harwood Road, according to a resident.

Graham Whymark, of Forest Road, said: “It’s been like it for a fortnight.

“We have had a lot of floods there before. That’s after rain but we haven’t had any rain [this time].

“It appears to me it’s flowing down Harwood Road.

“It’s inconvenient to pedestrians as well as drivers.”

Graham said he avoids the flooded section because he doesn’t want to damage his car.

He added: “[It’s] getting progressively worse.

“If somebody decided to drive through it at speed anyone on the pavement will get soaked.

“It’s something I think can’t be put on hold for too long. It’s a priority job in my view because of the traffic problems.”

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council told the County Times: “We are aware of this flooding which has been caused by tree roots breaking and blocking the drainage pipes.

“We are currently arranging works to clear the blockage and reinstate pipework.”