Heavy traffic on Horsham Road after two crashes

A lane is blocked on the A2220 Horsham Road following a crash, causing slow traffic.

Officers are attending to two collisions in the area this morning (August 5), according to Crawley Police.

A spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with two RTCs between Cheals and Broadfield roundabouts.”

Lane one of two is blocked eastbound, near A23 Crawley Avenue (Cheals Roundabout).

The police spokesman also warned motorists to drive to the conditions.

He added: “Please drive to the conditions, take care when passing through and check mirrors when changing lanes.”

