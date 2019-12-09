Fury at roadworks near Horsham: ‘It is a nightmare that is never going to end’

Readers have reacted with fury to further traffic jams during the controversial Broadbridge Heath bypass works.

The works, which are downgrading the A281, have sparked a huge public backlash online.

Susan Coombes said on the County Times Facebook page: “It is a nightmare that is never going to end. Horrendous.”

June Parsons added: “Ridiculous, when will it ever end.”

Siân Kearney fumed: “This is an utter joke now.”

Jane Scott said the delays were ‘mad’.

Georgina Cruickshank added: “Took me nearly an hour to escape the car park, with a three year old and three month old screaming in the car.”

