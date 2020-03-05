Flybe airline collapses, affecting Sussex customers

The Flybe airline has entered administration, affecting customers in Sussex.

According to the BBC, the Exeter-based airline which operated regional services across the UK collapsed after a failed attempt to get more financial support, putting 2,000 jobs at risk.

The Flybe website said Alan Hudson, Joanne Robinson, Lucy Winterborne and Simon Edel of EY have been appointed as Joint Administrators this morning (March 5).

It urged passengers not to travel to the airport as flights had been cancelled.

The Civil Aviation Authority released a statement in the wake of the news.It said: "All Flybe flights, and those operated by Stobart Air, are cancelled. Therefore, please do not go to the airport as your flight will not be operating.

"Flybe customers are therefore urged to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.

Do not travel to Gatwick Airport if you were due to fly with Flybe

"For flights operated by Flybe franchise partners (Eastern Airways, and Blue Islands) passengers should make contact with that airline to confirm your travel arrangements.

"The UK Civil Aviation Authority will provide advice and information to consumers, so please check our website and Twitter feed @UK_CAA for more information."

Commenting, Richard Moriarty Chief Executive at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “This is a sad day for UK aviation and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled. For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the CAA website or the CAA's Twitter feed for more information.

“Flybe also operated a number of codeshare partnerships with international airlines. If you have an international ticket you should make contact with that airline to confirm your travel arrangements.”