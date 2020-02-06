Fears housebuilding could put more strain on Horsham roads

Horsham district residents fear that more housebuilding could lead to even greater pressure on the district’s roads.

Readers have called for a halt on new houses in the area in a bid to prevent damage to roads.

Large sections of North Street have been repaired by the council

Mark Ridler said on the County Times Facebook page: “Stop building so many houses in Horsham, we didn’t ask for them. The roads aren’t able to cope with all of the traffic, there is no infrastructure for all of the construction going on.”

Sue Hutchins added: “All the more reason to stop building more houses .”

She said new developments will lead to more cars using the roads in the area.

West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, Roger Elkins, said combating potholes was a multi-faceted endeavour. He said: “We take the pothole issue very seriously – we know they are the bane of road users’ lives and our highways teams, and our contractor, work hard prioritising and repairing them. However, to focus on potholes alone is deceptive: we take a holistic approach to maintaining our road network, and carefully plan making the most of finite budgets with our resurfacing programme.”

Last week North Street was closed overnight while large sections of the road were repaired.

Read more: Magic of Harry Potter proves a big draw in Horsham

Read more: Initial decisions soon on proposals for 27,000 new homes around Horsham

Read more: A264 incident: police give update on casualties