End in sight for ‘nightmare’ Broadbridge Heath bypass works

The end is in sight for the controversial Broadbridge Heath Bypass works.

West Sussex County Council has confirmed that the multi-million-pound scheme to downgrade the bypass is on course to be completed tomorrow (Friday).

Broadbridge Heath bypass works.

A spokesman for the council added: “There will then [be] two to three weeks for any small-scale work/adjustments that might be needed.”

The works, which began in May last year, were initially expected to be finished in December. They have split the A281 in two from the Tesco roundabout to the Newbridge roundabout.

The route was formerly the A281 (now diverted onto a new east-west link west of the Horsham development area and a new A24 roundabout) and part of the planning approval includes downgrading the old A281 Broadbridge Heath bypass to the C622, the council said.

But in October the council revealed the works had been delayed by bad weather.

The spokesman said the scheme, along with other local developments, will help to improve access for residents, walking and cycling between the junctions and shopping and retail areas. He added it will also help to manage through traffic movement on the A264, A281 and A24 as well as reduce traffic through Broadbridge Heath. But the works have been met by a backlash from residents and business owners.

Steve Nicholls, manager of Newbridge Garden Centre slammed the scheme as ‘a totally needless waste of £2m’. County Times readers branded the works a ‘complete shambles’ and one claimed the ‘nightmare’ scheme had ‘ruined’ the town.

There are still some tree planting and verge / landscape areas to tidy up, according to the spokesman.

He added: “It is planned that these works will be completed in the spring when the ground is less waterlogged.”

Once all the planned highway works have been completed, the council said it will undertake a post-opening review of traffic flows, speeds and movements (at key junctions only) at the scheme and at key local junctions and routes/villages.

