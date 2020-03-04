Drivers warned of delays as temporary traffic lights installed on main road into Horsham

Drivers have been warned that delays are likely on a main A-road into Horsham.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on the B2237 Worthing Road near the Tower Hill turning.

The roadworks, which are being carried out by Southern Water, are in place from today until Friday, March 6.

The works are approximately 65 metres north of Boars Head.

Delays are likely during the works according to the council, with queuing traffic reported this morning.

Read more: Blueprint drawn up for the future of village between Horsham and Crawley