‘Dangerous’ parking sparks call to slash Horsham town centre car park charges

A Horsham resident is calling for cheaper town centre car parks to combat ‘dangerous’ parking in residential roads.

Stephen Westrip, who lives in Gilligan Close, said the council needs to slash car parking charges to stop workers parking their cars in residential areas and walking into Horsham town centre.

Stephen Westrip at Gilligan Close, Horsham, concerned about parked cars leaving barely enough room to get through, and especially emergency services. Pic Steve Robards SR1919589 SUS-190808-180419001

He fears streets choked with cars could prevent emergency services reaching properties in his road.

Stephen said: “It’s been happening for a good couple of years or more now. Parking has become more pressured and people seek more desperate places to park.

“There was no way that a fire engine or ambulance could have come through.

“It’s not really the residents that cause the problem but the people out of town.

“They could easily fix this problem of access by putting double yellow lines either side of the road at the pinch point.

“It’s not because there’s a lack of parking spaces in town.

“People surely only park in residential roads because it’s too expensive.”

The cost of an annual season ticket in the new Piries Place car park was set at £1325 by Horsham District Council in July.

Stephen added: “That’s a lot of money. That’s still £125 a month - of after tax income.

“That strikes me as quite a lot of money to park.

“The council needs to provide affordable parking in the car parks.

“If Horsham wants to attract people into employment - they need to give them an option to be able to park.”

It will cost slightly more to park in the new Piries Place car park than the old one, with tariffs set at 80p for up to 30 minutes – a rise of 10p, £1.40 for up to an hour – a rise of 20p, and £2.80 for one to two hours – a rise of 40p.

A 25 day rolling season ticket costs £137.50 Swan Walk and £98.75 in the Forum.

Stephen said the charges in the newly redeveloped car park, set to open next month, were ‘probably too much’.

He added: “£100 [a month] would be reasonable. The workers should pay for the parking but I think they should pay something reasonable.”

Horsham District Council has been approached for comment.

