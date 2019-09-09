Crawley cycle path work starts this month - and will take 14 weeks

Work to create a cycle path along Ifield Avenue is starting soon.

The work is scheduled to start on Monday (September 16) and will take 14 weeks, ending on Friday, December 20.

The work will last 14 weeks. Picture: Google Maps

The project is set to cost £350,000.

READ MORE: St Catherine's Hospice annual Dragon Boat Festival in Crawley in pictures



The existing footway along the north east side of Ifield Avenue, from the Ifield Drive roundabout to the entrance of the rugby club, will be widened to approximately three metres to create a shared use cycle path and footpath.

The road will be raised in three sections to slow vehicles to a safe speed and improve the visibility of the cycle path where it crosses the junctions with Stagelands, Stafford Road and Rushetts Road.

West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Infrastructure, Roger Elkins

Some sections of fencing and trees will also be removed to enable the widening, with new trees planted nearby to replace those being removed.

West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Infrastructure, Roger Elkins, said: “One of our council priorities is to improve or introduce better cycling infrastructure across the county. The aim is that the new cycleway will encourage cycling, particularly to the two schools in the local area.

“It’s possible that the works will cause some disruption in the local area. We will of course make every effort to minimise the impact of the project but there will be a requirement for traffic signals at times and short road closures for most of the side junctions when the raised tables are being constructed.”

For further information, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo

