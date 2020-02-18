Crash on M23 causes 4 mile queue

Traffic on the M23 is queueing for four miles after a crash near Gatwick Airport.

One lane is closed due to the collision on the road southbound before junction nine, Gatwick Airport, according to traffic reports.

Traffic

Lane one of three is closed, causing traffic to build up in the area.

There are severe delays of 14 minutes, which the AA said are increasing.

Traffic is queuing between the M25 junction seven and junction nine on the M23 with an average speed of 15mph.

Read more: Storm Dennis: These are the 26 Sussex areas most at risk of flooding