Crash closes Bolney road ‘for some time’

The fire service are attending a crash which has closed a road in Bolney.

A one vehicle collision has blocked London Road both ways and the road is expected to remain blocked for some time, a spokesman said.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic Steve Robards SR1817300 SUS-180108-084305001

He added: “We have sent two pumps from Haywards Heath Fire Station, one from Burgess Hill and the Heavy Rescue Tender from Crawley Fire Station.

“We’re advising drivers to avoid the area.”

The ambulance service is also on the scene, the fire service said.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

