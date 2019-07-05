Council speaks out over Tesco Broadbridge Heath gridlock

After Tesco Broadbridge Heath was brought to a standstill, West Sussex County Council has spoken out about the delays.

Drivers were left trapped in their cars earlier today fearing six hour queues due to an ‘exceptional amount of traffic’ a council spokesman has said.

Tesco staff handed out water to the stricken motorists who were left sweltering in hot July weather because of a big athletics event the roadworks project manager ‘did not know about’.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear of people’s inconvenience due to the exceptional amount of traffic at the car park.

“If we know in advance about large-scale events which will impact on traffic-flow, we make arrangements, where possible, to try to limit inconvenience.”

The spokesman said there are big events at the leisure centre next Thursday and Friday, so the council ‘will adjust the traffic management on the road project accordingly’.

He added: “On this occasion, our project manager did not know about a big athletics event at the leisure centre, so we can only apologise for any inconvenience.”

Tesco has been approached for comment.

