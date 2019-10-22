Collision partially blocks road in East Preston

A road in East Preston is partially blocked after an accident this morning (Tuesday), according to traffic reports.

Two cars have been reportedly been involved in a collision on Vicarage Lane.

Accident

The road is partially blocked both ways between The Street and B2140 Station Road, but traffic is reportedly coping well.

