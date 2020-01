Police officers are at the scene of a collision on the A259 near Bognor Regis this afternoon (Friday, January 31).

According to Arun Police, the A259 from the Felpham by-pass roundabout to the Bognor bridge roundabout is currently closed in both directions.

Motorists have been asked to find an alternative route.

According to traffic reports, the crash on A259 Chichester Road involved two vehicles.

UPDATE: Firefighters cut free casualties after A259 crash between Chichester and Bognor