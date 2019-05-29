Campaign launched over Broadbridge Heath bypass closure

As frustration continues over the closure of the Broadbridge Heath bypass a new campaign has been launched.

Part of the A281 between the Tesco roundabout and Newbridge roundabout has been permanently shut off to traffic with works currently ongoing to downgrade the stretch.

Angry motorists were stuck in huge tailbacks in the area when the closure initially took place on May 7 with an increase in traffic along Billingshurst Road and the A264 also causing chaos.

A new petition has now been launched calling on drivers and local residents to ‘voice their frustration and concerns’ over the closure.

It states the closure has led to an increase in traffic on small country roads in the area and has caused a bottleneck for vehicles passing through the old village. It also claims businesses have been affected.

The petition has been created by Helen Eade and will be submitted to West Sussex County Council’s Road and Travel department.

Plans have been in the pipeline for several years to downgrade the busy stretch between the town and Broadbridge Heath.

The £2m scheme will see the bypass split into two roads, stopping direct access for vehicles from the Farthings roundabout to the Newbridge roundabout. Motorist will now have to travel to each via the Billingshurst Road or the newly created A264 at Wickhurst Green.

Alongside the downgrade and closure new cycle routes and pathways are being created along with improved pedestrian crossings at both roundabouts.

According to the council the project will reduce through traffic in Broadbridge Heath whilst also improving connection between the old and the new parts of the village.

However, the scheme has faced huge backlash with many branding the project as ‘ridiculous’ and a ‘waste of money’.

Earlier this month the council said following its completion it would carry out a full evaluation of the scheme and adjustments would be considered.

To view the petition visit www.change.org