Call to return village to ‘safe and tranquil’ state after Broadbridge Heath bypass works

A Warnham resident is calling on the council to reconsider the ‘ill-conceived’ Broadbridge Heath bypass works.

Martin Calway, who lives off Byfleets Lane, said the works have created a ‘nightmare’ for drivers in Horsham and Broadbridge Heath.

He added that lorries using Byfleets Lane have damaged the verges.

Martin said: “If action isn’t taken now there won’t be anything left of Byfleets Lane or Friday Street - either the road surface or verges.

“Something must be done now to curtail this excess damaging traffic.”

He added that the situation has got ‘worse and worse and worse’.

Martin said: “It’s ridiculous the amount of traffic. It’s been an ongoing nightmare.”

Cutting through Warnham has become a common alternative to using the larger roads in the area according to Martin.

In a message to West Sussex County Council, he said: “What are you going to do to stop this traffic and return Warnham to its previous safe and tranquil state?

“You have got to stop the rat runners and speeding traffic before a serious accident occurs.”

According to the council the bypass works will ‘help to improve access for residents, walking and cycling between the junctions and shopping and retail areas’.

But the scheme has sparked controversy with stricken drivers left trapped in a series of gridlocks.

In December staff at Tesco handed out mince pies and hot drinks to drivers stuck in queues of two hours just days before Christmas.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are monitoring the situation and we will be undertaking further monitoring, post-scheme opening, in May/June.”

