Bus crashes with a bridge in West Sussex

A bus has crashed with a bridge in West Sussex, the fire service said.

One crew attended the collision ‘involving a bus and a bridge’ on the B2116 Keymer Road in Hassocks, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said.

The bus crashed with a bridge in Hassocks. Photo by Simon Fenton

He added that there were no injuries and the bus was carrying no passengers at the time.

The spokesman said: “Our crews helped to make the road safe alongside police

“We helped to check if there was any damage to the bridge then we left the scene at 9.10am.”

A spokesman for Heritage Coaches said: “The vehicle was returning empty from service back to the depot when it struck the bridge this morning.

“The driver was questioned by the police on scene including drug and alcohol testing both of which were negative.

“At this time we cannot comment further pending disciplinary procedures.”

A Sussex Police spokeswoman added: “At 8.41am on Monday, December 2, a double-decker bus was in collision with the railway bridge over the B2116 Keymer Road, Hassocks.

“The bus was empty, apart from the driver, who was unhurt. The road was temporarily blocked, re-opening at 9.30am.”

