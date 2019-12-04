Broadbridge Heath bypass works: lane closed on A281 for ‘essential works’

A lane has been closed on the downgraded A281 for ‘essential works’ as part of the controversial Broadbridge Heath bypass scheme.

The works will take place on the C622, the Wickhurst Lane to A24 Farthings Hill road, close to the junction, a West Sussex County Council spokesman said.

The Broadbridge Heath bypass has been closed causing traffic chaos SUS-190514-095307001

He added they are required to build the final new kerb line, a shared path and for traffic signal ducting to be installed.

The spokesman said the closure, up to the give-way line on Farthings Hill and to the entrance with the Shell garage/Hendy showroom, was necessary for safety reasons.

Following queues in the Tesco car park on the first day of the closure on Monday, the contractors removed the traffic management to ease the congestion.

But the closure is now permanent until December 13, when resurfacing works are scheduled to be completed.

The council is doing ‘everything possible’ to minimise delays, he added.

Read more: Crawley fire crews rescue person trapped in car after collision

Read more: Train delayed at Horsham after passengers ‘cause a disturbance’

Read more: New action on waste-burning as decision awaited on Horsham incinerator