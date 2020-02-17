All rail lines between Horsham and Crawley are blocked

All the lines between Horsham and Crawley are blocked due to a ‘precarious tree’.

A spokesman for Southern Rail said on Twitter: “Trains cannot run between Crawley and Horsham due to a precarious tree over the railway at Ifield.

“Trains will be diverted, revised to call at different stations or cancelled - this will affect Southern and Thameslink services.

“Services running through these stations will be cancelled or revised.”

In a separate incident the line running from Holmwood towards Horsham is blocked due to a train hitting an obstruction, according to Southern.

The spokesman said: “Engineers and the train crew are investigating the situation and working to move the train as quickly as possible.

“Train services running through this station may be delayed or revised.”

