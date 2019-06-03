‘Ageing’ pedestrian crossing to be replaced in Chichester

Work to replace ‘ageing’ pedestrian crossing equipment with the ‘latest technology’ is due to start on a main route into Chichester city centre, West Sussex County Council has revealed.

On Monday, June 17, the ‘essential work’ will begin to replace parts of the Westhampnett Road crossing, between the mini roundabouts at the St James’ Road and Spitalfield Lane junctions, which the county council said are now ‘obsolete’.

A spokesman said: “Multi-way temporary signals will be needed for safety during the work, so road users are being warned to expect delays. Shops and businesses will be able to open as usual and there will be a temporary pedestrian crossing available.”

The scheme, which will cost a total of about £23,000, will take about two weeks to complete, the county council confirmed.

The work will include the conversion of the traffic signal heads to LED, improving visibility/energy efficiency and reducing the need for lamp changes. There will also be an addition of pedestrian beepers and rotating and cone-shaped tactile devices under the push button panel ‘to help visually-impaired people tell when it is safe to cross’. The tactile paving will also be replaced.

A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “For through traffic, we urge road users to seek alternative routes, particularly during peak periods. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The spokesperson said the multi-way lights will be in operation 24 hours a day but will be manned at peak hours ‘to try to reduce the impact on traffic flow as much as possible’.

It added: “If we didn’t take this action, any further issues with the equipment would leave the pedestrian crossing ‘out of use’.”