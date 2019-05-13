‘Adjustments will be considered’... Council speaks out over Broadbridge Heath bypass closure

West Sussex County Council has responded to the traffic chaos caused by the closure of a major route between Horsham and Broadbridge Heath

Part of the A281 Broadbridge Heath bypass has been shut as works forge ahead to downgrade the road between Tesco and the Newbridge Road roundabout.

A section of Billingshurst Road has also been shut at the junction with Shelley Drive with both closures leading to huge disruption and frustration for motorists.

The council said the works will continue as planned however, six months after completion a ‘full evaluation’ of the scheme will be carried out and it would ‘consider adjustments if any were identified’.

A West Sussex Highways spokesman said: “The project started last Tuesday (May 7) with the introduction of traffic management and road closures. This took some motorists by surprise and caused frustration but we took immediate action to increase signage and will continue to monitor the situation.

“We are just six days into the project and we would ask people to bear with us while even more road users are made aware of the new traffic arrangements.”

The scheme will see the bypass split in two at the Tesco roundabout with vehicles no longer able to travel directly between the Farthings Hill roundabout and the Newbridge roundabout. Motorists will instead have to travel between both locations via the Billingshurst Road or the newly created A264 in Wickhurst Green.

According to the council the downgrade will bring three major benefits to the village.

It says the scheme will reduce the through traffic in Broadbridge Heath, improve connections between the old and new parts of the village and provide new facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

The spokesman added: “Improvement projects like this can cause inconvenience during construction, for which we apologise, but there will be many long-term benefits for the village and residents.”

The project is being undertaken by Jackson Civil Engineering and the first phase of the works has begun.

Vegetation is being cleared and excavation and drainage works are currently being carried out at both the Newbridge and Farthings Hill roundabouts.

New reptile fencing will also be installed to protect the animals during the works which are expected to continue until the Autumn.

