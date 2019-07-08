‘Abuse’ towards Broadbridge Heath bypass workers prompts council action

Verbal abuse towards workers during the Broadbridge Heath bypass works has prompted county road chiefs to consider installing CCTV.

Incidents of threats and verbal abuse are taken ‘extremely seriously’ West Sussex County Council said.

Roadworks SUS-180717-122627003

A spokesman added: “Traffic management is used for everyone’s safety – both public and workforce.

“Health and safety is of paramount importance and we take incidents of threats and verbal abuse extremely seriously.

“If incidents occur, we will inform the police.

“There have been a few incidents of verbal abuse and we are actively exploring CCTV options in this area.”

The spokesman said that traffic management in the Broadbridge Heath Road/Shelley Road area has been changed to unmanned.

Previously a vehicle had been used to block the road.

He added: “Now the works have progressed, our contractors need access.”

An extra pedestrian barrier has also been installed.

