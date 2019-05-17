A283 closed near Petworth 'due to an obstruction'

Motorists travelling around Petworth have been asked to avoid the A283 this morning (Friday).

According to traffic reports, A283 Angel Street is closed both ways at Sheepdown Drive, due to a 'trailer in the road'.

In a post on social media at 8.40am, Sussex Roads Police officer Pete May wrote: "A283 closed just east of Petworth due to an obstruction.

"Please find an alternative route!"

The picture with the tweet showed police at the scene of the closed off road, where the back end of a lorry had come loose from the vehicle.

Providing an update at 10.50am, PC May posted a video of the debris being lifted up onto a removal truck alongside the caption: "Phase 1 complete! Road should be clear in 30 mins or so."