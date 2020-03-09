A281 reopens after crash between car and motorbike

The A281 has reopened after it was shut following a crash between a car and a motorbike, according to traffic reports.

The air ambulance attended the collision, which happened at the A29 Bognor Road, the AA said.

Vehicles were queuing from the roundabout back towards Horsham, according to traffic reports.

But the congestion has now cleared.

The crash was first reported at 8.33am this morning.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

