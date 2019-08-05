A272 closure: ‘serious injuries’ in two vehicle crash

‘Serious injuries’ have been sustained in a crash which has led to the A272 being closed for more than two hours, police said.

The ongoing incident, which blocked the road between Cowfold and Buckbarn has an ambulance attending according to Sussex Police.

Travel news

A spokesman added: “The call came in at 12.34pm. It was a two vehicle collision.”

He said recovery were on the scene from about 2pm.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

