A272 ‘burst water main’ causing hold ups at A24 junction

Traffic on the A272 is moving ‘very slowly’ due to repairs to a burst water main, AA Traffic said.

Temporary traffic lights are causing delays both ways on the Cowfold Road near The Orchard Pub close to the Buckbarn crossroads, according to AA Traffic.

The repair work, which began yesterday, is due to end tomorrow, West Sussex County Council added.

