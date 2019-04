The A259 in Bognor Regis has cleared following a multi-vehicle collision reported earlier this afternoon.

The four-vehicle collision was reportedly partially blocking the A259 Rowan Way in both directions.

Accident

Traffic flow in the area has now returned to normal, according to travel reports.

