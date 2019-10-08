A24 closure: Person rescued after being trapped in car

A person who was trapped in a car after a crash on the A24 is believed to have been rescued, police say.

The road was closed southbound today, October 8, due to a two vehicle crash between Dial Post and Buckbarn, West Sussex Fire and Rescue service added.

Police

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “Two cars collided and one person was trapped.

“We believe they have been rescued. Emergency services are still at the scene.”

The road is still closed according to the AA.

