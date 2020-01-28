A2300 in Burgess Hill: second phase of preparation works set to begin

The second phase of preparation work along the A2300 in Burgess Hill starts soon, West Sussex County Council has said.

Clearance of trees and vegetation, and site-enabling works, will start on Monday, February 10, weather permitting, according to the council.

A spokesman said: “None of the trees are subject to Tree Preservation Orders and an ecologist will be at the site, which is between the A23 at Hickstead and the proposed Northern Arc site access roundabout, west of the junction with the A273 Jane Murray Way.

“There should be little impact on traffic. The construction phase of the A2300 improvements scheme is expected to start later this year and will widen around 2.5km of single-lane road to a dual carriageway.

“Pookbourne Lane/Stairbridge Lane junction will be amended to become a left-in/left-out only junction and Bishopstone Lane junction will turn into a left-out only junction.

“Minor alterations will also be made to the A23 roundabout at Hickstead and Cuckfield Road roundabout to accommodate the new dual carriageway.

“A new off-road shared footpath and cycle path will be provided to the north of the dual carriageway.”

The project is forecast to cost around £23million with the majority of the funding provided by central government through the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, with the rest coming from developer contributions (S106 money) and the county council.

The first phase of preparation works was in September/October 2019.