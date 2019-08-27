4 injured in crash between Horsham and Crawley

Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash on a road between Horsham and Crawley.

One patient suffered a shoulder injury while three other people, one teenager, one in their 20s and one aged approximately 50, sustained seatbelt injuries, a South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic Steve Robards SR1817300

He added: “[The] call came through to use shortly before 2pm yesterday.

“It was reported to us as being a two car collision near the Dragon pub on Forest Road, Colgate.

“We sent two ambulance crews to the scene.”

Two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender also attended the incident.

