4 cows trapped in A24 crash

A crash which left four cows trapped closed the A24 northbound yesterday.

PC Glen McArthur said on Twitter the animals were in good health despite the incident, which happened on January 1 on the northbound carriageway at Copsale.

He added: “Persons trapped... Well four cows actually. We promise not to milk the overtime!”

Sussex Roads Police confirmed the road reopened around 3.30pm yesterday.

A spokesman thanked drivers for their patience.

