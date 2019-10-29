2 car crash closes Crawley road

A road in Crawley was closed due to a two vehicle crash, the fire service said.
The service was called to a collision at 2.12pm at an address off Pound Hill Parade, Worth Road, a spokeswoman confirmed.
She added: “One person was trapped in one of the vehicles so we needed to use our hydraulic cutting equipment to free them.”
A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said the incident involved two cars.
He added: “One ambulance crew attended the scene.”
He said the crew, who were on the scene for ‘about an hour’, treated one patient with a facial injury.
The patient didn’t need hospital treatment, he added.
Police closed the road at 2.20pm, the spokeswoman said.
She added: “We left the scene at 2.40pm.”
Sussex Police has been approached for comment.
