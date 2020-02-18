£17m cash injection for A2300 improvement scheme at Burgess Hill

The Department for Transport is investing £17million in to the A2300 improvement scheme at Burgess Hill, it has been announced.

The scheme, worth £22million in total, will cut congestion and improve safety by converting a 2.5km section of the existing road to a dual carriageway between the A23 and the proposed Northern Arc roundabout, the government department said.

The A2300 at Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards

Transport minister Baroness Vere said: “This Government is committed to boosting transport links for communities up and down the country.

“This transformative road scheme will not only save drivers time, but will also mean more homes, more shared footpaths, and more cycleways – boosting journeys for all.”

The scheme links Burgess Hill to the A23/M23 and is an important route for commuters, who often face congestion and delays, the Department for Transport said.

At its peak, it is estimated more than 20,000 vehicles use the road daily. Without the upgrade, traffic flows are expected to grow by 40 per cent over the next two decades, said the government department.

The A2300 between the A23 and Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards

The upgrades will also see the addition of new walking and cycling paths and will enable the Northern Arc – more than 3,500 new houses to be built along the route, by providing a key link between the planned development at Burgess Hill and the London to Brighton corridor.

Roger Elkins, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “This is the excellent news we have been waiting for and puts the scheme on course for starting on site this spring.

“The scheme will widen around 2.5km of single-lane road to a dual carriageway, helping to unlock significant development opportunities, reduce congestion, and bring many other benefits to the area, including providing new walking and cycling facilities.”

Work on the scheme is expected to start this spring, with the road expected to be open in winter 2021.