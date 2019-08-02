Tough team take on hike to raise funds for The Apuldram Centre and St Wilfrids

A team of challengers from The Apuldram Centre are set to take part in a tough mission in memory of a dedicated colleague.

The team have decided to hike an impressive 15 miles across the countryside this Saturday and they have committed to the task regardless of any weather conditions that they may face.

Jenny Seymour is missed by many

One member of the team said: ”Be it rain, hail or shine, we will be there.”

The purpose behind the walk is to not only support the two organisations who provide such key services to the community but to also remember and honour The Apuldram Centre member, Jenny Seymour, who sadly passed last October.

The walk is expected to start at 08.30am at Harting Down Hil’s hill top and will finish at The Apuldram Centre in Appledram Lane.

Family, friends and visitors can then meet the hikers back at The Apuldram Centre at around 4pm for celebratory coffee and cake provided by The Rapid Relief Team.

Here visitors can also reminisce about Jenny, her dedicated work for the centre and good humour.

For more or to make a donation visit the team’s fundraising page at https://www.gofundme.com/julie039s-campaign-for-the-apuldram-centre

