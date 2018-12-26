Top dental post for Horsham resident

Horsham resident Jacqui Elsden has become the new president-elect of the British Association of Dental Nurses.

Jacqui qualified at Kings College Hospital Dental School in 1983 as a dental nurse and went on to take a senior role.

Since 2004, Jacqui has been employed by the postgraduate education and training arm of the NHS, known as Health Education England London, Kent Surrey & Sussex.

She has obtained a number of awards and is currently a professional advisor for the General Dental Council’s registration appeals committee.

She has also presented nationally at the Royal College of Surgeons of England and internationally at the Association of Dental Research. Recently Jacqui obtained an MSc distinction in advanced and specialist healthcare at the University of Kent and was awarded the annual dissertation prize for the highest achievement.

Jacqui’s term as president-elect began last month and she will take up the post of president at the 2019 AGM.