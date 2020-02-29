Three people reported missing at sea in Sussex: emergency response in pictures

Three people were reported missing at sea in Sussex last night (February 28), leading to searches along the coast.

According to Shoreham RNLI, two people were reported missing in Worthing. It said that the all weather lifeboat was first sent out to search for a man who was reported to be in the water by Worthing Pier, but despite a search no-one was found. The lifeboat crew then joined police and the Shoreham and Littlehampton coastguard to search for a woman reported to be in the sea at Goring. She was found safe on the beach, the RNLI said. In Hastings, police said it had received reports of a woman seen in an ‘apparently distressed state’ on the sea wall at Rock-A-Nore, Hastings, at just before 7pm yesterday. She was described by police as being around 40, 5’ 6”, with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing dark waterproof clothing and ripped red trousers. Despite a large-scale search involving the coastguard, its helictoper and RNLI lifeboats, they were stood down and no-one was found. If you are the woman described by police, or know who she is, report it to police by calling 999 and quoting serial number 1237 of 28/02.

