Three-legged dog from Rustington has book published about adventures

A three-legged dog from Rustington has had the opportunity to share a heart-warming story of the journey from Greek street dog to family pet.

A dog with no name was hit by a car on the streets of Greece and left for dead, until a guardian angel arrived and nursed the homeless pup back to health, although a leg had to be amputated.

Ouzo the Greek, a fully-grown Anatolian Shepherd cross with three legs, now lives in Rustington after finding a forever home with Lisa and Michael Edwards.

Lisa, with some help from Ouzo, started a weekly blog some time ago about the adaption from street dog to family dog.

The blog was successful and after friends suggested they should write a book, Lisa sent off a transcript to several publishers and an American publisher offered them a book contract.

Tamira Thayne, editor and publisher, said: “I love this book. The author, Lisa, has a great sense of humour, and I laughed and I cried.

Ouzo the Greek with owner Lisa Edwards and Ouzo's book

“It’s written from the dog’s perspective, so when you’re done you feel like you’ll miss your friend Ouzo.”

Ouzo the Greek: A Year in the Life of a Greek Rescue Dog, the true story of how this dog adapted to adoption, is now available to buy on Amazon.

Lisa said the book describes a brand new life in England, with mishaps and mistakes, laughter and tears, and encounters with the family’s cat, Mrs D, a fellow amputee and adversary, and Mr. Moussaka, their other canine friend.

Lisa said: “As for Ouzo, well Michael and I didn’t just rescue a dog, we inadvertently stumbled across our best friend.”

Lisa spent more than a decade working as an executive assistant in secondary education, but recently gave it all up to start a new career, where she is now employed at Mount Noddy RSPCA.

She said she now hopes to make a difference to those still looking for their forever home, as well as writing about animals and animal causes on a freelance basis.

As well as supporting animal rescue organisations Lisa has also abseiled the Spinnaker Tower to raise money for a cancer charity as well as wing-walked in aid of The Refugee Council.

Ouzo has gained plenty of followers to the weekly blog, which can be found at www.ouzothegreek.blog

You can also follow what Ouzo the Greek and the rest of the gang are up to through Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

-----

