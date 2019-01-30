Three Bridges' dry January continues with defeat by Ashford United

Following a marvellous December which earned Martin Dynan the manager of the month award, Bridges have had a dry January with only a single point gained from four games in the month.

They certainly defended manfully against third-placed Ashford and the 59th minute winning goal was hardly one to remember.

The ball skirted around the box before Sam Corne got the decisive touch.

James Shaw was certainly the busier of the two ‘keepers, denying both Dan Parish and Trey Williams inside the first ten minutes.

But visiting ‘keeper Lee Hook had to be alert too as Bridges got over their early slow start with George Gaskin involved in three decent moves.

He saw one header from Brannon O’Neill’s corner scrambled away, another header over the bar from Liam Collins’ super cross and finally a great long-range effort tipped over acrobatically by Hook.

Gaskin also delivered the perfect weighted pass into the path of Alex Clark, who fired just wide of the near post while Jensen Grant saw another header go wide following another nice cross from Collins.

But the lively Parish came close with an audacious chip and the second half began with Shaw blocking him again and Joshua Wisson firing just wide.

After the rather fortuitous goal, Bridges were unlucky on 66 minutes when John Ufuah dragged a shot wide.

But there weren’t any other serious efforts of note from the home side, their reliance being heavily on the excellent Joe Tennant.

Shaw was again the saviour as he saved from Wisson following a lovely cross by Jeraid Aboagye, whilst two minutes from time Tennant cleared off the line as Ashford threatened to double their tally. A disappointing result for Bridges who really need to find their winning ways again quickly.

Bridges: Shaw, Collins, Simpson, Douglas, Tennant, Hall, Grant (Akanbi 68), O’Neill, Clark (Siaw 82), Ufuah (French 82), Gaskin.

Unused subs: Irving, McKenzie.

Aerotron Man of the Match:

Joe Tennant

Attendance: 128

Bridges are away to Hythe Town this Saturday (February 2) and then at home to Haywards Heath next Tuesday, February 5.

