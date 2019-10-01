This is why you may see lots of emergency services at the Princess Royal Hospital tonight

A number of emergency vehicles are attending the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath tonight for a training excercise.

Haywards Heath Fire revealed the excercise on Twitter and told nearby residents to ‘not worry’.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Servce said the routine training exercise will involve the aftermath of a road traffic collision involving a dangerous substance.

Crew Commander James Cox said: “The routine training exercise at the Princess Royal Hospital tonight is being staged for one of our retained (on-call) firefighters at Haywards Heath Fire Station, Stefano Hawkins.

“Retained firefighters often have full time employment outside of the fire service, but respond to emergency calls within their local area, either from home or their main employment.

“Stefano is one of two firefighters on our retained crew who works for the Harlands Group in Haywards Heath, and is released from his job when an emergency call comes in.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards

“The training scenario tonight will involve the aftermath of a road traffic collision involving a dangerous substance, and will allow Stefano to put his knowledge and skills of dealing with this type of incident into practice.

“This will see him and the rest of the crew use breathing apparatus as well as set up a decontamination zone to contain the incident and identify the ‘dangerous substance’.

“This is just a training exercise, and no chemicals will be used as part of this so there is no risk to the public.

“Other members of the Haywards Heath crew will play the roles of other emergency service responders, including police officers and paramedics, to ensure the experience is as close to the real thing as possible.

“Members of the public should not be alarmed if they do witness the incident underway, as it is just a training exercise to ensure our crews are fully prepared to deal with an incident of this nature.

“We are really grateful to the Princess Royal Hospital for allowing us to carry out this exercise on site, as working in an unfamiliar environment, rather than the fire station yard, makes the incident all the more realistic for our firefighters.”