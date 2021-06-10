This is why Worthing Pier will be swamped by emergency services this evening
Worthing Pier will be covered in firefighters this evening (June 10) as the fire service carries out a training exercise.
Members of the public have been advised not to be alarmed to see large numbers of emergency service personnel around the pier tonight.
Crews from Worthing, Littlehampton, East Preston and Storrington will be taking part in the simulated incident, which will test their response to a fire involving hte pier.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will also be joined by HM Coastguard and the coastal wardens from Adur and Worthing Councils.
It is expected to begin at 8pm and to last for no longer than two hours.
Stephen Burns, Worthing Green Watch Manager, is overseeing the drill. He said: “We are extremely grateful to Alex Hole at Perch on the Pier for allowing us the opportunity to put our training into practice during this drill this evening. This scenario will test our crews’ response to a fire involving a complex structure and allow them to put their training into action.”