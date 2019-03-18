This is the average household income and age in these Horsham district streets
We have been looking at the average household income for a variety of streets in Horsham town and some of the neighbouring villages.
We have used the information from the website www.propertydetective.com which in turn has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics. We’ve also included the average age compared with the national average. See also: Changing face of Horsham - the town’s lost pubs
Average household income in Brighton Road, Horsham, is much higher than the national average at 44,000 pounds. Average age of local residents is 44 (older than the national average of 39)
Average household income in Comptons Lane, Horsham, is much higher than the national average at 37,000 pounds. Average age of local residents is 37 (slightly younger than the national average of 39)
Average household income in Depot Road, Horsham, is much higher than the national average at 37,000 pounds. Average age of local residents is 43 (slightly older than the national average of 39)
Average household income in Guildford Road, Horsham, is much higher than the national average at 37,000 pounds. Average age of local residents is 43 (slightly older than the national average of 39)
