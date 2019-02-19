Thieves escape with safe in Horsham hair salon burglary

Thieves stole a safe containing hundreds of pounds when they broke into a Horsham hair salon in an early-morning raid.

The thieves forced open the back door of Studio 2 in Coltsfoot Drive just after 1am on February 14.

Mandy Masters, who co-owns the salon with Marilyn Cook, said later: “The main thing is no-one was hurt.”

She said staff and police were alerted to the break-in when the thieves activated the salon’s alarm system. “When my colleague arrived she found the back door had been forced open and the security pad had been forced.”

She said the thieves had opened cupboards and left lights on in the building before fleeing with the safe containing around £800.

Mandy, who has been trading in Horsham for around 37 years, said they had managed to keep the salon open for business as usual

Sussex Police are currently investigating the break-in. A spokesman said: “Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 63 of 14/02.”