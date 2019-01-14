The Sussex Snowdrop Trust celebrates two successful fundraising events

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust is celebrating after the success of two fundraising events.

The Grittenham Barn was transformed into a Christmas market, offering everything from gin to jeans. Fundraising for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust took place while the market was open.

Stall at Grittenham

Di Levantine, co-chair and founder of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, said: “Nicola Brown at Grittenham has been a long-time supporter of the trust and we are so grateful to all the customers and traders who helped raised more than £4,200 across the two days of trading. The generosity of Grittenham Barn is wonderful and will contribute enormously to the £400,000 required each year to provide this care.”

St Peter ad Vincula church hosted a week-long festival of individually decorated trees, which was a joint fundraising event for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. There were more than 44 trees on display, 30 of which were decorated in the style of a Christmas carol by individuals, groups and businesses from the village and the surrounding area. More than 1,000 visitors were treated to a variety of music during the week. The third place winner of the ‘Best Decorated Christmas Tree’ competition was ‘Milly’s Magic Tree’, which was decorated by Milly’s family in memory of their daughter, who was cared for by the Sussex Snowdrop Trust. The tree was filled with all the things Milly loved.

Milly’s mother Lesely Price said: “Lots of pink and things that make you smile!”

Di said: “St Peter ad Vincula church worked so hard to create this most wonderful event. The trees looked stunning and we are very grateful to have been part of it.

“The community have been amazing to generate over £4,400, which will be shared with the Sussex Snowdrop Trust and the church. Our thanks to all the volunteers who contributed to the festival.”