The story of 1,000 years of fishing in Selsey celebrated in film

A short film has been released on YouTube to highlight the legacy and importance of fishing in Selsey.

'Sea's the Day: The Fishermen of Selsey Bill' includes personal stories from those who have worked or grown up in the fishing industry on the peninsula, where the waters have been fished for more than 1,000 years.

The project, funded by a £35,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, is also set to include a book, a series of photographs and a special exhibition at the Novium Museum later in the summer.

Selsey businesses and photographers have supported the film, which aims to raise awareness of the town's special relationship to the sea and was initiated by the town council in partnership with the district council, Selsey Fishery and the Manhood Peninsula Partnership.

Chairman of Selsey Town Council Mike Beal said the film had been a lot of work but he was pleased with how it had turned out.

He said: "I think it's absolutely brilliant, it does exactly what it says, it gives the story of Fishermen in Selsey, it's wonderful.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to everybody who is involved, it's been a long journey and it's been a lot of ups and downs in terms of getting everybody in the right place at the right time."

Recipe cards featuring ideas on how to cook with locally sourced fish have also been made through the project and are available in participating restaurants, he said.