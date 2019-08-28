The Mutri Prep mission to cater for community’s nutritional needs

A young entrepreneur who is on a mission to cater for the nutritional needs of the community has launched his own business.

Football coach, 23-year-old Ash Hawkes from Chichester, launched ‘Mutri Prep’ on Monday, August 19, and is already overwhelmed with the positive feedback and order requests which he has received.

Mutri Prep Instagram where orders can be messaged through

Ash has launched Mutri Prep for customers all throughout West Sussex and is meeting every customer’s needs by making each unique menu adaptable for vegans, vegetarians and for those with specific allergies.

From a young age Ash has been focused on keeping fit to follow his passion with football and now he is excited to provide others with the nutritional knowledge which he has gained over the years in order to help others reach their own goals.

Ash said: “A fair while ago I started experimenting with different foods in order to gain weight and quite quickly my friends and family were asking me to help them out with their meal preps.

“So that is when the light bulb moment happened and I decided to reach out into the community.

“Essentially I want to show people that eating clean and in a healthy way does not just have to be the typical chicken, rice and vegetables as food should always be enjoyable.”

Each week’s menu is prepared in a private kitchen with fresh ingredients by Ash himself, can be delivered or collected and can also be altered for either weight gain, weight loss or weight control.

For further information on the menus or to place an order visit @MutriPrep on Instagram, visit the Facebook page or email Ash on mutriprep@gmail.com.