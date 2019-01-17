The force awakens as Horsham town centre store holds Star Wars day

Star Wars characters will descend on Horsham town centre in an bid to raise charity funds.

Gobsmack Comics will host its third annual Star Wars day, known as Force February, in Swan Walk on Saturday February 2.

Drew Dewsall, the store’s owner, is inviting residents to join a host of characters from a galaxy far far away in raising funds for the Springboard Project by dressing up as their favourite figures from the iconic film series.

He said: “The aim is just to give the people of Horsham something different to do.

“Last year we raised nearly £800. We have got a lot more costumers coming this year.

“I just wanted to give something back to the community.”

Drew, who has been a lifelong Star Wars fan, told how visitors could expect to see Chewbacca, stormtroopers, snowtroopers, jedi and even Princess Leia, all in movie quality costumes.

Horsham based cosplay group Iconic Legion will provide most of the costumed characters at the event.

He added: “I wanted to bring something to the town that had never really been there before.

“We’re hoping for between 20 and 30 people.

“We want as many people to come and join in as possible. The more the merrier.”

Drew said that Gobsmack will be offering money off Star Wars goods as part of the event.

The store will be selling raffle tickets for a limited edition figure which is normally unavailable on the day.

The event, part of the Year of Culture, starts at 10am and runs throughout the day.

For more see facebook.com/gobsmackcomics

Read more: Temperatures to plummet in Horsham overnight

Read more: Faygate pub raises hundreds to help make special memories for disabled 8-year-old