Thanks to the ‘Litter Ladies’ tidying up Chichester

ks190039-2 Chi Litter Ladies phot kate'Louise Goldsmith, Leader of West Sussex County Council, centre front, and Adrian Moss, left, joins the Litter Ladies as they clear the area round Chichester College car park.ks190039-2 SUS-190126-225334008
ks190039-2 Chi Litter Ladies phot kate'Louise Goldsmith, Leader of West Sussex County Council, centre front, and Adrian Moss, left, joins the Litter Ladies as they clear the area round Chichester College car park.ks190039-2 SUS-190126-225334008

The ‘Litter Ladies’ were joined by district councillor Adrian Moss and county council leader Louise Goldsmith for a tidy up at Chichester College on Saturday.

The group of determined and community-minded residents do monthly litter collections around the district, with bags and litter pickers provided by the district council.

ks190039-3 Chi Litter Ladies phot kate'Louise Goldsmith, Leader of West Sussex County Council joins the Litter Ladies as they clear the area round Chichester College car park.ks190039-3 SUS-190126-225133008

ks190039-3 Chi Litter Ladies phot kate'Louise Goldsmith, Leader of West Sussex County Council joins the Litter Ladies as they clear the area round Chichester College car park.ks190039-3 SUS-190126-225133008

Pictured are the ‘Litter Ladies’ team collecting cleaning up Chichester College’s car park and the surrounding grounds.

Adrian Moss, who is district councillor for Fishbourne said: “I was delighted to join the Litter ladies on Saturday at Chichester College.

“They do a brilliant job in our community collecting litter and highlighting the issues.

“It was an enjoyable time with the ladies and I look forward to our next litter pick.”

He added: “Litter continues to be a significant issue in our District and it is a shame that people cn not be more careful and take their litter home with them or out it in the bins provided.”

Read more: Chichester District Council extends litter-busting partnership with East Hampshire