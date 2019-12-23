Sussex woman 'raped by taxi driver' after Christmas party

A Sussex woman has been raped by her taxi driver after a Christmas party, according to Sussex Police.

A statement from Sussex Police said: "The victim, in her 30s, had been at a Christmas party in Brighton on Friday evening (21 December), and due to her level of intoxication, her friends arranged for a taxi to take her home to Worthing.

"It is understood the driver was in a car with green and white door panels, and picked her up in Western Road, close to the junction with Queens Square, around 1.30am on Saturday (22 December).

"The victim was taken home to Worthing, where it is alleged the driver followed her into her flat and raped her."

Detective Inspector Steve Cobbett, of the Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “This is a highly distressing incident, and the victim has been seen and supported by specially trained officers from our Safeguarding Investigations Unit. Enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen for anyone who may hold any information about this incident to come forward.”

DI Cobbett added: “I’d also like to urge everyone to stay safe and vigilant, especially this festive season when there are likely to be more social occasions. Only get in a licensed taxi, keep in contact with friends and family, and let them know when you are safely home.”

The suspect is described by police as a Middle Eastern man with short, dark, thin hair; short, dark facial hair; big round eyes; aged in his 40s or 50s, of medium build with a large stomach. He was wearing a zip-up top which was light at the top and dark at the bottom.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Bordon.